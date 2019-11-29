© 2021
Exceptional But Not Famous: Tell Us About Someone You Lost in 2019

By Ian Stewart
Published November 29, 2019 at 1:21 PM EST
NPR wants to hear about someone special you lost in 2019.
Toni Morrison, Nipsey Hussle, John Paul Stevens – a number of notable people died in 2019. NPR's Weekend Edition wants to highlight the lives of people whose deaths didn't make the headlines, but who lived exceptional lives. Was there a relative, friend, or coworker you lost this year who you think others should know about?

Click here to tell us their story and we might share it on-air and online.

Ian Stewart
