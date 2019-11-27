No. 1 Duke Suffers Stunning Loss To Lumberjacks

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Duke has one of the most storied programs in all of men's college basketball; they've won the national championship five times. The Lumberjacks from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas have only won two games ever during March Madness. They really had no hope of beating the nation's No. 1 team last night, but...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ERIC COLLINS: Yes, the Lumberjacks have done it.

In overtime, Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the buzzer to topple the mighty Blue Devils.