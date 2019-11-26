© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Intruder Didn't Stand A Chance Against Female Bodybuilder

Published November 26, 2019 at 7:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The intruder who broke into Willie Murphy's house had another thing coming. She's 82 but also an award-winning weightlifter.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

WILLIE MURPHY: I'm alone, and I'm old. But guess what - I'm tough. And you want to know what happened? He picked the wrong house to break into.

INSKEEP: She told WHAM in Rochester she beat him with a table, a broom and shampoo, and he may have been glad when the ambulance arrived. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.