Tesla CEO Elon Musk Debuts 'Cybertruck' With A Slight Mishap

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was a slight problem when Elon Musk rolled out his latest Tesla electric vehicle, the Cybertruck, at the LA Auto show - looks like a big metal triangle on wheels. The CEO wanted to show off its strength, so a man swung a sledgehammer at the door. It did nothing. Then the car's designer threw a big metal ball at the armored windows, which cracked.

ELON MUSK: Maybe that was a little too hard.

