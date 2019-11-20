New York Bagel Shop Manager Personally Returns Customer's Keys

NOEL KING, HOST:

Diana Chong was going to Pennsylvania for pre-Thanksgiving with her family. She stopped for a bagel in New York and left her keys in the shop. The store's manager, Vinny Proscia, couldn't find a way to mail them to her quickly, so he drove 185 miles to give them back in person. At one point on the way home, Vinny was pulled over for speeding, but when the officer saw a thank-you card from Diana, he let Vinny go with a warning.