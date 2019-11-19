Bargain Store Five Below Raises Prices For Some Items

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's a sign of the times - the bargain store called Five Below will no longer be able to stay true to the promise in its name. After 17 years of flat prices, the chain is raising the price of some items above $5. More expensive goods, like electronics, will skyrocket to as high as $10. Never fear, though - the company promises most items will still run you less than $5, and they are keeping that name.