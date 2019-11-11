Pigeon In Australia Flies Off With Flowers From Gravesite

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Stealing flowers from a gravesite is not OK, but a pigeon in Canberra, Australia, has been forgiven. The bird has been flying off with poppies that were laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and making a nest near a stained-glass window in the chapel. Pigeons were widely used in World War II to deliver messages. A spokesperson for the memorial called the nest a reminder of the powerful bond between man and beast on the battlefield. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.