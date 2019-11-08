© 2021
Illinois Man Builds His Own Superhero Car From Scratch

Published November 8, 2019 at 6:02 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. We have all dreamed of being superheroes, right? But Brian Hendler of Illinois has taken things one step further. He's been building what looks like a Batmobile in his garage for the last four years. And here's the kicker - the car doesn't just look super cool. It's also equipped with a Boeing jet engine. Hendler told WGN-TV in Chicago that the car may not be road-safe, but in true superhero fashion, he's hoping it can be a draw at charity events. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.