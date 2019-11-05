House In London Has More Than Enough Electrical Outlets

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You know, electrical outlets can be really annoying. They're hidden behind the furniture or there's no juice. A five-bedroom house in London is up for sale, and it has solved that problem. Every room is filled with sockets - the walls are dotted with them. Some are low to the ground, others are at eye level. The setup has horrified some house hunters. One wrote on Twitter, as an electrician, this makes me deeply uncomfortable.