Minnesota Has A Lot To Offer But No Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Published November 4, 2019 at 7:02 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Minnesota has a lot to offer, but no Krispy Kreme doughnuts. So Jayson Gonzalez would drive 270 miles every weekend to a Krispy Kreme store in Iowa. The college student would load up his car with doughnuts and then deliver them to customers in the Twin Cities. That is, until Krispy Kreme told him to shut his operation down. Jason is taking it well, saying maybe it wasn't meant to be. Local news praised him for identifying a hole in the doughnut market. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.