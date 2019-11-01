© 2021
Smashing Pumpkins In Tennessee

Published November 1, 2019 at 5:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You're looking for something to do with all those jack-o'-lanterns now that Halloween is over? Well, if you live near Gatlinburg, Tenn., here's an option. Gatlinburg is home to North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge. And today, they're inviting visitors to hurl old pumpkins over the bridge's 150-foot drop. The festivities will culminate at 6:30 p.m., when more than a hundred visitors plan to chuck their pumpkins simultaneously. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.