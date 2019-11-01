Fugitive Gets Mugshot 'Costume'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

You can persuade people through humor. A sheriff's office in Illinois posted a wanted fugitive notice for Brandon Conti on Facebook the day before Halloween. He's wanted for driving under the influence. Conti replied to the post, commenting, where's my costume? WBMTV (ph) reports the police photoshopped a sailor suit on the picture and asked Conti to turn himself in. After posting some laughing emojis, he surrendered. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.