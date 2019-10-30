Note: That $1 Million Bill Isn't Real

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Once upon a time, the largest U.S. bill ever issued for public circulation was the $10,000 bill. Today, if somebody were to give you a bill larger than 100, you should be skeptical. The Lincoln Journal Star reports a man in Nebraska tried to open a checking account with a $1 million bill. Bank tellers told him it wasn't real. He disagreed and left the bank without an account but with his fake currency. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.