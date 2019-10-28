Nationals' Fan Doesn't Drop Beer When Astros' Ball Comes At Him

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So you're at Game 5 of the World Series. A Houston Astros player hits a home run...

JOE BUCK: That is hit into left center field, back at the wall. It is gone.

GREENE: ...Over the wall and right to you. But you have a beer in each hand. What do you do? Well, if you're Jeff Adams, you lead with your chest. The ball smacked the Washington Nationals fan in his rib cage. Jeff's Nationals may have lost the game last night, but at least he didn't spill his beer. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.