© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Unusual Radar Activity Discovered At Minnesota Wildlife Refuge

Published October 21, 2019 at 6:58 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service got worried after they saw unusual radar activity at the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota. Thinking it might be a fire, they called the sheriff and fire department. But they quickly realized it was not an emergency. What the radar had picked up was 600,000 ducks that had been disturbed by some people in airboats on the lake. The ducks flapped around until they could go back into the water. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.