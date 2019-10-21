School Photo Of 4th Grader In Hot Dog Suit Goes Viral

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Choosing an outfit for the school picture day can be tough. But Jake Arsenault's mom had a simple suggestion. He could wear that hot dog suit. It was an old Halloween costume they had lying around. The fourth-grader wasn't convinced this was a good idea. So his dad offered him 10 bucks if he went through with it. Both Jake and his dad, frankly, are soaking up the attention after the school photo went viral. According to USA Today, though, Jake's dad still hasn't paid up the 10 bucks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.