Steelers Welcomed To Away Game With Theme Song

Published October 17, 2019 at 5:20 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Los Angeles Chargers in LA, and they heard a familiar song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RENEGADE")

STYX: (Singing) The renegade who had it made, retrieved for a bounty.

KING: That's "Renegade" by Styx, and it's the Steelers' anthem. It was supposed to be a joke, but Chargers players were furious. Offensive lineman Forrest Lamp told the LA Times - I don't know who's in charge, but they should probably be fired. The Chargers lost by 7. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.