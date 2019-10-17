© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Golfer Adds Big Penalties For Standing Caddie

Published October 17, 2019 at 5:59 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Lee Ann Walker played a pro golf tournament and scored badly but honorably. In golf, a lower score is better; around 70 is good. Walker was higher but not too bad until she found a rules violation. Her caddy may not stand behind her as she putts. And Walker had repeatedly done this. Golfers must call penalties on themselves. And she did, adding 58 penalty shots, changing her first-round score to 127. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.