© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Shay Bradley's Dying Wish Was To Make People Laugh

Published October 15, 2019 at 6:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Shay Bradley's dying wish was to make people laugh. So during a long illness, the Irish man planned a special touch for his funeral. People watching his coffin being lowered into the ground heard a voice from inside.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHAY BRADLEY: Hello? Hello? Let me out.

INSKEEP: Bradley had recorded his voice before his death. His sister said he wanted to be sure his mother walked away from the funeral laughing, which she did. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.