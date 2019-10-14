© 2021
Greta Thunberg And 'Right Here, Right Now' Redux

Published October 14, 2019 at 5:24 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF FATBOY SLIM'S "RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW")

GRETA THUNBERG: Right here, right now.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Twenty years ago, DJ Fatboy Slim had a hit with the song "Right Here, Right Now." And then just recently, he put a new spin on it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THUNBERG: Right here, right now is where we draw the line.

(SOUNDBITE OF FATBOY SLIM'S "RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW")

THUNBERG: Right here, right now. Right here, right now.

KING: He sampled climate activist Greta Thunberg in her speech to the United Nations. I was never crazy about the original, but I got to say - this is compelling. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.