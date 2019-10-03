© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

It's Time For Fat Bear Week At Alaska's Katmai National Park

Published October 3, 2019 at 6:59 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There's a ferocious battle underway among hungry predators in Alaska. Fat Bear Week is back at Katmai National Park and Preserve. The park wants you to vote on which of its brown bears is chubbiest. They're eating constantly to build up their body fat for hibernation. Today, Walker and Grazer face off. Tomorrow, it's Lefty and Chunk. The fattest bear will be picked next week on what the park calls Fat Bear Tuesday. And I'm Team Chunk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.