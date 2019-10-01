© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Minnesota Boy Enters 5K Race But Accidently Finishes 10K

Published October 1, 2019 at 7:01 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Nine-year-old Kade Lovell of Minnesota is a big runner. But somewhere along the route of a 5K race in the town of Sartell, Kade vanished. His panicked mom drove around looking and rounded up volunteers to help. Turned out, Kade was not running the 5K. A race volunteer told him, go straight, and he ended up running the 10K race. Relief for Kade's mom and joy for her son, who ran a longer race than expected, and he won. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.