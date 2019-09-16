© 2021
New Zealand Man Brings Clown To Meeting For Emotional Support

Published September 16, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Joshua Jack got an unsettling email from his bosses. The New Zealand man was called to a meeting about his future at the ad agency where he worked. He was told he could bring a friend for emotional support. Sounded bad. So Jack thought, best to bring in a professional. He brought a clown. Jack told New Zealand's Magic Talk radio he was fired, but he's got another job lined up. And he left the meeting with a couple of balloon animals. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.