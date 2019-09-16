Functional Gold Toilet Worth About $1 Million Is Stolen In England

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In England, police are hunting for stolen art worth millions. I'm talking about a fully functional gold toilet that was on display at the palace where Winston Churchill was born. Visitors could book private appointments to sit with this artwork. And on Saturday, police say, some thieves took it. So far, one arrest, but no sign of the toilet. The artist who made this toilet, Maurizio Cattelan, called the thieves great performers and asked them how it feels to use it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.