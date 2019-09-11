© 2021
Finders Keepers Doesn't Apply When It Comes To Bank Funds

Published September 11, 2019 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Finders keepers does not apply to banks. Robert and Tiffany Williams found an $120,000 in their account, put there by accident. Rather than ask too many questions, the Pennsylvania couple bought an SUV and a race car and a camper. They also paid bills, which sounds responsible. But the bank wants the money back and accused the couple of a crime. Robert told WNEP the spree probably wasn't the best thing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.