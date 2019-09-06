Harley-Davidson Tries Electric Bicycles

(SOUNDBITE OF STEPPENWOLF SONG, "BORN TO BE WILD")

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You hear that music, and maybe it makes you want to leather up and take to the wide-open roads on your Harley. But that Harley bike could be a Harley bicycle. The company recently unveiled prototypes of three electric bicycles. Todd Berlin, general manager of a Harley dealership in Wisconsin, said motorcycles aren't going away, quote, "internal combustion engines are still what we do", end quote. But clearly, "Born To Be Wild" can also mean wanting safer, more environmentally friendly options. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.