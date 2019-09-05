Vacationing Pilot Flies Passengers From England To Spain

NOEL KING, HOST:

Passengers aboard an easyJet flight from Manchester, England, to Spain were going nowhere. A captain wasn't there. The plane was stuck on the tarmac. But one passenger was himself an easyJet pilot on vacation with his family. He called easyJet and said, I've got my license. I'd very much like to go on holiday. It took less than a minute for them to sign off, and the heroic vacationing captain flew the plane to Spain.