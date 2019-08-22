© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Do You Know Anyone Who Has Ever Been To Bielefeld?

Published August 22, 2019 at 7:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Have you ever been to Bielefeld? Do you know anyone who has? Officials in that German city are offering a million euros if you can prove that the town does not exist. There is this long-running online conspiracy theory that the city is an illusion. Now, Bielefeld has a university, a castle, hundreds of thousands of people living there. But really, let's be honest. Has anyone ever met someone from Bielefeld? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.