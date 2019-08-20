© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Helicopter Visit Is Not Welcomed In Florida Community

Published August 20, 2019 at 6:57 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Kfir Baranes just wanted to surprise a friend with a visit on her 45th birthday. He dropped by her backyard in Coral Springs, Fla., in a helicopter. He thought he'd take her kids for a ride in the chopper. The neighbors were horrified. They called the police, and the fire department shut down the street. Baranes is now fighting a fine saying he was on private property. He had to leave, but he later came back to the party in a car. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.