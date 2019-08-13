© 2021
Brad Ryan And His Grandma Joy Tour National Parks Together

Published August 13, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Brad Ryan was talking to his grandma Joy when she said she'd never seen a mountain range. That led to their first trip to a national park - the Great Smoky Mountains. Almost four years later, Brad and 89-year-old Joy have been to 29 national parks together. He intends to take her to all 61. Brad told ABC about his favorite moments - watching Joy roll down a dune at Great Sand Dunes National Park and seeing the sunrise together at the Grand Canyon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.