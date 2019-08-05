© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man's Recycling Mistake Nearly Gave New Meaning To 'Going Green'

By Rachel Martin
Published August 5, 2019 at 5:48 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you work at a recycling facility, you're probably used to seeing valuable stuff thrown away. But what about an old shoe box filled with $23,000 in cash? Such a box was found at a facility in California. And it apparently belongs to a man who didn't need a shoe box anymore until he realized he'd put his life savings in there. Employees spotted the box and recovered all but $320 for a man for whom taking out the trash will likely never be a casual chore again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin