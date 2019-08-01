© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Wearing Cookie Monster Shirt Eats Cookies Without Paying

Published August 1, 2019 at 5:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A thief at a convenience store wore a disguise. He walked into the store in Forest Grove, Ore., dressed as Cookie Monster and ate half a package of cookies and fled. The next day, the man turned himself in and confessed to eating a cookie - said it was a misunderstanding. Of course it was. Cookie Monster would never have left the other half of the cookie package just sitting there.

UNIDENTIFIED PUPPETEER: (As Cookie Monster) Cookie. Om-nom-nom (ph), nom-nom, oh, nom-nom-nom-nom. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.