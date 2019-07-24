N.C. Man Being Chased By Police Leaps Into Rocky Broad River

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's hard not to appreciate the determination of this alleged lawbreaker, even if you dislike his technique. In North Carolina, U.S. Marshals chased a 38-year-old man, a tiki bar cook wanted for forgery or counterfeiting. When marshals approached the tiki bar, he fled by leaping into the rocky Broad River. But it's hard to swim so quickly that U.S. Marshals cannot walk alongside you on the bank. They just waited until he climbed out. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.