Lone In-N-Out Cheeseburger Found Thousands Of Miles From Its Home

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A couple in New York City had an eerie experience. On a sidewalk, they found an In-N-Out Burger - a cheeseburger wrapped in In-N-Out logo paper, apparently freshly made - which troubled the couple because there is no In-N-Out restaurant within 1,000 miles of New York. The burger chain is based in the West. Dara Katz and her husband Lincoln Boehm told their story to the New York Post. He said he's shaken to his core by the burger out of space and time. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.