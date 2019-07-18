11-Year-Old Set Up Sidewalk Stand To Sell Beer. No, Not That Kind — Root Beer

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An 11-year-old entrepreneur in Brigham City, Utah, had a run-in with the police recently. In a twist on the classic lemonade stand, the boy was out on the sidewalk with some coolers and a sign reading ice cold beer. It was enough to make several concerned people call the police. When the cops showed up, the boy showed them the fine print on his sign. In tiny letters above the word beer was the word root. He was selling soda. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.