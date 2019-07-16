© 2021
Colorado Senior Citizens Apartment Complex Urges 'Library Level Voices'

Published July 16, 2019 at 6:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Real travelers know Amtrak's quiet car, where you must whisper. This concept spread to an apartment complex in Colorado, a senior citizens community. A management memo says, in common areas, people must use library-level voices and avoid loud laughter, which means I'd be evicted in 10 minutes. Channel 9 News reported a practical problem: the residents are seniors, and some are hard of hearing. How are library voices going to work? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.