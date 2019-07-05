Utah Man Orders Uber For Bird

© 2021
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a 21st century wildlife rescue. An Ogden, Utah, man discovered a lone baby bird, a lesser goldfinch, on the ground. The AP reports the man thought to drive the bird to an animal shelter, but he'd had a few drinks and was too responsible to drive, so he contacted the ride-hailing service Uber. Happily, the driver did not discriminate on the basis of species, so the baby bird arrived safely at the shelter in the car alone. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.