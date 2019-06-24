Skyrider 3.0: It's An Airline Seat But You're Sort Of Standing

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You thought with the decreasing legroom and carry-on charges, flying couldn't get worse, right? Well, my friends, allow me to present the newest Skyrider 3.0 airplane seat. And seat is generous since you're sort of standing. You perch on it, and your legs hang down like you're riding a horse. One aviation journalist called it a torture chamber. The company behind it says airlines can increase passenger loads by 20% - yay. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.