© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Ikea Seeks Someone To 'Find The Secret To Happiness'

Published June 19, 2019 at 5:07 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Ikea doesn't want to just fill our homes with stylish Northern European furnishings; the company wants us to understand what makes a home happy. To that end, they're hiring a so-called happiness hunter. The winning candidate will live for two weeks in Copenhagen. They'll get a stipend and free Ikea meatballs. The job description says they'll visit a lot of people and have conversations about the ingredients for a happy home. I wonder how many people will say it's their Ektorp sofa. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.