Burt Reynolds' Belongings Up For Auction

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you were a fan of Burt Reynolds, you might want to find your way to Beverly Hills this weekend. Some of the actor's most iconic movie props and memorabilia will be up for auction. The 82-year-old who died last fall held on to all kinds of stuff, like the CB radio he used in "Smokey And The Bandit" and his belt buckle from "Cannonball Run." Reynolds famously regretted doing a nude centerfold for Cosmo in 1972, but he still kept 20 copies, which are expected to fetch thousands of dollars. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.