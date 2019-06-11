Katz Deli Contest To Re-Create Scene From 'When Harry Met Sally...'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with some adult fare this morning. It's been 30 years since "When Harry Met Sally..." came out and we laughed as Meg Ryan demonstrated for Billy Crystal how women can fake it.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...")

MEG RYAN: (As Sally) Yes. Yes. Yes.

MARTIN: That iconic scene happened in Katz's Deli in Manhattan. And to mark the anniversary this summer, Katz's is holding a contest July 12 to try and recreate that oh-so-important moment in film history.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WHEN HARRY MET SALLY...")

ESTELLE REINER: (As diner patron) I'll have what she's having. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.