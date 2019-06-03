© 2021
The Latest Style In Men's Bathing Suits

Published June 3, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's almost summer, maybe time to get yourself a new bathing suit. If you're a man looking for a bold new look on the beach, I've got just the thing. It's called the Jeado, like Speedo - swimming briefs that are super brief with a blue jean print. Online retailer Shinesty is selling the suit for 39.99. The product description reads, (reading) it is like eating a bag of chips in church. Everyone looks over at you with disgust, but deep down they want some too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.