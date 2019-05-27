© 2021
Historic Tank Is Repainted. It's Now Lemon-Lime Yellow

Published May 27, 2019 at 6:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An old Army tank was not painted for camouflage. Residents were surprised when the tank in a Bluefield, W.Va., park was painted bright lemon lime. The group that maintains the tank admits a mistake. They tried to repaint it traditional olive drab. The colors seemed wrong when they started, but they thought it would dry differently. Writing to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the group said at least the yellow tank complements their red faces. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.