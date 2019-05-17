British Steakhouse Uncorks Wrong Bottle Of Wine

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

So if you can't tell an expensive bottle of wine from an outrageously expensive one, you are not alone. It was a busy night at a British steakhouse. A table ordered a $300 bottle. The wine room was dark, and there was a mix-up. The customer got a $5,000 bottle. No one noticed until the table was cleared. The restaurant tweeted a photo of the bottle saying they look pretty similar, OK? Except they don't.