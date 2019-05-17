© 2021
British Steakhouse Uncorks Wrong Bottle Of Wine

Published May 17, 2019 at 6:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. So if you can't tell an expensive bottle of wine from an outrageously expensive one, you are not alone. It was a busy night at a British steakhouse. A table ordered a $300 bottle. The wine room was dark, and there was a mix-up. The customer got a $5,000 bottle. No one noticed until the table was cleared. The restaurant tweeted a photo of the bottle saying they look pretty similar, OK? Except they don't. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.