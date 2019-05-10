DJ Sessions: A Marvin Gaye Song You've Never Heard

KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole (@JeremySole) brings us a never-before-released Marvin Gaye song, and three other special picks, in this week’s DJ Session.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Sa-Roc, “Forever”

Watch on YouTube.

Marvin Gaye, “Piece of Clay”

Watch on YouTube.

Grupo Fantasma, “Yo Quisiera”

Watch on YouTube.

Kelly Finnigan, “Catch Me I’m Falling”

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.