The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

DJ Sessions: A Marvin Gaye Song You've Never Heard

Published May 10, 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT
Marvin Gaye performs onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1976. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)
KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole (@JeremySole) brings us a never-before-released Marvin Gaye song, and three other special picks, in this week’s DJ Session.

Music From The Segment

Sa-Roc, “Forever”

Watch on YouTube.

Marvin Gaye, “Piece of Clay”

Watch on YouTube.

Grupo Fantasma, “Yo Quisiera”

Watch on YouTube.

Kelly Finnigan, “Catch Me I’m Falling”

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.