© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Australia's $50 Note Is Printed With A Typo

Published May 10, 2019 at 6:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Australia printed currency with a typo. The $50 bill pictures Edith Cowan, Australia's first female member of parliament. A quote in tiny letters says, "it is a great responsibility to be the only woman here." Responsibility is misspelled, missing the last I. So it's, responsibilty. Australia will correct this on future bills after printing the error 46 million times. It's MORNG EDITION.

NOEL KING, HOST:

That's MORNING EDITION.

INSKEEP: Sorry, typo. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.