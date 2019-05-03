Idaho Woman Turns Tree Stump Into A Free Library For Elves

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Sharalee Armitage Howard of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, had been watching the 110-year-old cottonwood tree in her front yard deteriorate for years. The dying branches were a safety risk. And she knew it had to come down, but she wanted to give it another life. So she hollowed out the stump. She put on a roof and a glass French door and turned that stump into a Little Free Library. It's been a huge hit. Photos have gone viral. One man in Arkansas wrote, don't be surprised when the elves move in.