National Handwriting Competition Won By Girl Without Hands

Published April 23, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Sara Hinesley goes to school in Frederick, Md. Writing in cursive, she says, is kind of easy, although it's hard to remember the letters sometimes. Well, for her cursive, Sara just won a national handwriting award for students with special needs. She was born without hands. Here's what she told WJZ in Baltimore.

SARA HINESLEY: I just try my hardest and put my mind to it, and this is what happens.

GREENE: You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.