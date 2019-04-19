Wisconsin Man Breaks Record By Watching 'Captain Marvel' 116 Times

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A Wisconsin chiropractor went to the movies and saw "Captain Marvel" again and again until he broke a Guinness World Record - 116 theater viewings since its release last month. Steve Ruppel told WSAW it was the most insane thing ever, which means something coming from Ruppel, who's broken other records. He wore 60 T-shirts while running half a marathon and once stacked 11 donuts in a single minute. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.