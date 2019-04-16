© 2021
'7 Rings' By Ariana Grande Benefits Michigan's Pension Fund

Published April 16, 2019 at 7:05 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "7 RINGS")

ARIANA GRANDE: (Singing) Buy myself all of my favorite things...

GREENE: This is "7 Rings," Ariana Grande's take on "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music." Concord Music owns the copyright to that movie's music. So every time Grande's song plays, Concord gets royalties, which helps its majority owner, the state of Michigan's pension fund. As the Lansing State Journal reports, if you've got a pension from the state of Michigan, "7 Rings" should be one of your favorite things. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.